Lawyer for Adib's family says inquest’s conclusion is just the beginning, hopes cops catch fireman’s attackers

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — The coroner's findings that firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was assaulted before his death last year is only the start of a new chapter in the matter, his family's lawyer said today.

Lawyer Mohd Kamaruzaman A Wahab said the family's legal team hoped the police would take further action on those who are responsible for Adib's death.

“Today, the Coroner's Court has decided what happened based on evidence given in court, witnesses, expert evidence and a dying declaration from the deceased which proved the deceased was hit and this caused his death.

“Next those of us from the family's legal team ask that the police and the attorney general take action to catch the criminals involved and prosecute them in court as recommended by the Coroner's Court today,” he told reporters at the court complex here after the inquest finding.

“But this inquest is not the end, this inquest is just the beginning.

“Today the court decided that Adib died because of being hit, therefore we hope there will be next steps by the police and the AG,” he added.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad delivered her findings at 10am here, concluding that Adib's death was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

The inquest was held for 41 days during the February 11 to July 24 period where 30 witnesses and 137 exhibits were examined.

An inquest is usually held when the cause of death is unknown, as was the situation in Adib's case where conflicting claims or theories regarding his death had been put forward.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to serious injuries.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.