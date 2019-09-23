Clogged toilet at Kuantan bus terminal leads to discovery of baby’s body

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the fully-formed premature baby was found in the toilet, which has been closed to the public since September 19 for maintenance and upgrading purposes. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Sept 23 — Clogged toilet and the colour of the water that turned red led to the discovery of the body of a newborn baby boy at the Kuantan Sentral Bus Terminal (TSK) here today.

A taxi driver based at TSK, Wan Subhi Wan Jusoh, 54, said he and his three friends were chatting at about 9am when a cleaning lady shouted at them, saying the toilet was clogged with water mixed with blood.

“When flushing the toilet, it causes the water to spill out. At first, we thought someone threw a sanitary pad, but upon checking, we saw an umbilical cord. One of us used a wire to remove the umbilical cord.

“Even after removing, the toilet was still clogged until we suspected there must be a baby trapped since there was an umbilical cord and contacted the police,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the fully-formed premature baby was found in the toilet, which has been closed to the public since September 19 for maintenance and upgrading purposes.

“A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the terminal found a woman in black entered the toilet at 5.58am with a luggage bag and came out 30 minutes later wearing ‘baju kurung’ (traditional Malay costume).

“Cops are tracking down the woman who is believed to be the main suspect in this case and hoped the public, including the taxi drivers who picked up this suspicious-looking female passenger early this morning to assist in the investigation,” he added.

The remains of the baby were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the deceased baby. — Bernama