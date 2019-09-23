Better air quality in Johan Setia, as haze eases

A deep orange sun is seen in the hazy skies above the Federal Highway in Shah Alam September 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The air quality in several areas in the country has improved as the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings continued to decline from unhealthy to moderate levels today.

As of 7pm today, the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) recorded a drop in API readings, including Johan Setia in Klang with a reading of 183 (unhealthy) compared with 213 (very unhealthy) at 7pm yesterday.

Another three areas in Johor namely Kluang, Larkin and Pasir Gudang also recorded moderate API this evening at 96, 99 and 90 respectively, compared to very unhealthy levels of 98, 118 and 121 yesterday.

Meanwhile in Taiping, Perak, the API index dropped from yesterday and is now at 95 (moderate) compared to 126 (unhealthy) previously.

The number of areas recording unhealthy air quality also declined to 33 compared to 36 recorded this morning.

Among the areas recording unhealthy air quality were Balik Pulau (109) in Penang; Tasek Ipoh (132), Pegoh Ipoh (112), and Seri Manjung (163) in Perak; Batu Muda (132), and Cheras (132) in Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya (148); Kuala Selangor (144), Petaling Jaya (139), Shah Alam (137), Klang (138) and Banting (144) in Selangor.

In Negri Sembilan, three areas also recorded unhealthy API readings at Nilai (170), Seremban (136), and Port Dickson (154) while API readings of the same category were seen in Alor Gajah (132), Bukit Rambai (138), and Bandaraya Melaka (131) in Melaka, as well as Segamat (157), Batu Pahat (103), and Tangkak (126) in Johor.

Also showing an unhealthy API level were Sri Aman (105) in Sarawak; Rompin (125), Temerloh (152), Jerantut (116), Indera Mahkota (145), and Balok Baru (146) in Pahang; Kemaman (156), Paka (132), and Kuala Terengganu (127) in Terengganu; Tanah Merah (108) and Kota Bharu (116) in Kelantan.

Apart of that, 34 other areas nationwide recorded a moderate level of API.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51-100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous). — Bernama