Air quality improves across Malaysia, all schools resume classes tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — All schools in the country will be operating as normal tomorrow following the haze situation improving.

The Education Ministry in a statement here said any changes or new information would be relayed from time to time.

“Schools’ management have been reminded to follow the standard operating procedures set and give priority to health of students and teachers at all times,” it said.

For the latest information on status of schools due to the haze problem, the public can surf the ministry's portal at www.moe.gov.my

The highest Air Pollutant Index (API) reading as at 6pm was 188, at Johan Setia, Klang, which is below the very unhealthy air category. Schools are required to close when the API breaches the 200 level and 57 schools in the Klang and Kuala Langat districts were forced to close today due to this.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy); 300 and above (hazardous). — Bernama