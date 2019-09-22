N.Sembilan DAP convention passes resolution to make good on Pakatan manifesto promises

The one-day convention was officiated by DAP secretary-general and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. ― Picture by KE Ooi

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — The Negri Sembilan DAP annual convention today agreed to deliver on the promises made in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifestos at national and state level, as part of eight resolutions passed today.

All resolutions which were put up by state DAP secretary and Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin, were passed unanimously by the 270 representatives at the one-day convention.

Two other resolutions passed comprised the call on the government to expedite the process of formulating new policies and improving on existing ones, so that they were aligned with the ‘Malaysia Baharu’ (New Malaysia) spirit; and to call out any statement or action by irresponsible parties attempting to spread racial and religious discord which could threaten the harmony among Malaysians.

Also passed was an expression of full support for the decision of the DAP central leadership that nominations for awards and medals should only be made for party members who had retired from service as elected representatives or council members; and that all DAP elected representatives and government servants were not allowed to make applications for government land.

The three remaining resolutions passed comprised the positive reception of the federal government’s decision to modify the reach of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project so that relevant states could reap economic benefits from the mega project; the exhortation to the Attorney General’s Chambers to expedite the cases against individuals involved in epic scandals under the previous government; and the call on the government to find an appropriate solution regarding the situation of stateless children.

The one-day convention was officiated by DAP secretary-general and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, while also in attendance was state DAP chairman and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, state PH chairman and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and the leadership of the state’s PH component parties. — Bernama