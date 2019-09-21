IGP: Sosma can be used against perpetrators selling fake MyKads

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the sternest action may be taken against government officers, the public or foreigners involved in such activities which could seriously affect the country’s security. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) can be used against individuals involved in syndicates which produce and sell fake birth certificates and identity cards (MyKad) to foreigners.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told Bernama that the sternest action may be taken against government officers, the public or foreigners involved in such activities which could seriously affect the country’s security.

Investigations so far indicated that the motives of the syndicates and individuals involved, was only illegal monetary gain, he said, adding that the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Immigration Department were assisting in tracing previous cases.

On the special task force established in August to investigate the matter, he said the team which reported directly to him, was led by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, and comprised representatives from the CID, Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Special Branch, as well as the NRD and immigration.

The investigation into syndicate activities was initially undertaken in Penang in July, under the leadership of the police chief there, but as the gravity of the matter became apparent, the task force was established with the agreement of Home Affairs secretary-general Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim.

On September 19, police arrested 20 individuals in Penang including a NRD assistant director, on suspicion of involvement in the production and sale of fake birth certificates and MyKads.

The 20 comprised 15 local men and two local women, as well as two Chinese nationals consisting of a man and a woman, and a male Indian national. — Bernama