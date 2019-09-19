Japan-Malaysia defence ties must go deeper, says deputy minister

Liew is currently on a four-day working visit to Tokyo. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Defence ties between Malaysia and Japan should not be limited only to the purchases of defence equipment, said Deputy Minister of Defence Senator Liew Chin Tong.

On the other hand, it should also lead to co-operation in the defence industry which is much deeper and for a long period of time.

“A deeper relation is necessary taking into account the availability of a civil and commercial supply network with the presence of Japanese companies in Malaysia.

“The co-operation must give focus on manufacturing activities for civil and military usage other than helping to create high and moderate skills job opportunities,” he said through a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence today.

During the visit, Liew had met the new Japanese deputy Minister of Defence Taro Kono who was appointed on September 11.

Previously, Taro Kono was the Japanese foreign minister.

Both of them had visited the Rohingyan Refugee Camp at Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh in May and June.

They shared the same fears on the situation at the camp and hoped that the co-operation between the two countries could contribute towards alleviating the situation there.

The working visit was Liew’s first to Japan. — Bernama