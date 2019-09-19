1MDB trial: Ex-aide agrees Jho Low could have manipulated Najib

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s actions related to 1MDB could have been influenced by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, a former aide to the ex-prime minister concurred in the High Court today.

Former special officer to Najib, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazarruddin, said so when lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked him to clarify his previous testimony in which he described Low or Jho Low as a “master manipulator”.

Shafee asked if Amhari meant Low’s manipulation was involved when Najib was planning projects, to which the ex-aide said he simply meant that Low was adept at manipulating others.

The defence lawyer persisted with the line of questioning, however, seizing on Amhari’s testimony before that his direct supervisor, the late Datuk Azlin Alias, was a victim of Low’s manipulation.

“Just as you claim that Datuk Azlin was being manipulated, is there a possibility that your own prime minister was being manipulated by Jho Low?” Shafee asked.

Amhari then conceded that the scenario was possible.

