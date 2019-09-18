Stop questioning Perak MB’s administrative decisions, Pakatan parties told

Special adviser to the Perak mentri besar, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, speaks during a press conference in Ipoh September 18, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 18 — Special adviser to the Perak mentri besar, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, today reminded Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) state component party leaders stop question the mentri besar’s administrative decisions.

Zainol also told the PH component party leaders to not question Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu responsibility in managing the state administration when decision made by the state government is not in their favour.

“Recently a PH component leader in the state questioned the mentri besar over the appointment of council members and also the postponement in the appointment of the council members in two districts namely Kerian and Ipoh.

“The decision to choose or appoint council members and village chiefs is not decided by the mentri besar alone. The decision is made in the exco meeting,” he told a press conference.

On Monday, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak questioned Ahmad Faizal on his function in administering the state responsibly, The Sun Daily reported.

Farhash, who describe Ahmad Faizal as “stubborn” in carrying out his responsibilities, went on to question the latter’s reasons for delaying the appointment of certain council members.

Farhash said that PKR had already submitted the names of those to be sworn in two months ago, adding that there was no concrete reason given the process was delayed.

Zainol, who is also the Sungai Manik assemblyman, said that even though the PH government did not practise political appointments, the mentri besar had given opportunity for all PH component parties to suggest candidates for the council member positions.

“However, not all suggested names will be selected. It depends on the collective decision made by the exco members. So there is no reason for any party leaders to get angry or frustrated in this matter.

“Even though no one from my party division was appointed as the council members in the Teluk Intan Municipal Council, I didn’t get angry because of that. So I think those leaders who want to create an issue out of this matter should stop their immature politics,” he said.

Zainol also pointed out that such baseless statement from leaders of PH’s component parties could affect the state administration and planning.