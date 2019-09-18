Sarawak gifts non-Muslim religious institutions RM16.4m

Simunjan state assemblyman Awla Dris (2nd right), on behalf of two churches in his constituency, receives the allocation from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in Kuching September 18, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 18 — Sarawak churches and other non-Islamic institutions received RM16.4 million in cash aid today.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas assured the cash-strapped institutions that the state will not neglect those in need, especially for those in rural locations looking to finance repairs to their houses of worship and other religious activities.

“The allocation is our good gesture to them financially,” Uggah said at the handing over of 98 cheques to 27 Sarawak assemblymen acting on behalf of the churches and other non-Islamic religious institutions here.

He said the money was part of the RM30 million budgeted for Sarawak’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Uggah, who is also the minister in-charge of Unifor, said the state unit received 109 applications from churches, temples and other houses of worship for funds.

He said apart from the RM30 million fund, the chief minister had also approved a sum of RM27.3 million for the construction of 12 houses of worship this year.

He added Unifor officials will go to the ground to personally inspect the development of these houses of worship to ensure that they are complete according to schedule and within the cost allocated.

Uggah also asked the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state lawmakers to help the religious institutions meeting their religious needs, like raising funds for their activities or build houses of worship.