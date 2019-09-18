Report: India issues another warrant against Dr Zakir Naik

Dr Zakir Naik last visited India in 2016, where he is wanted for money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Another warrant has been issued against controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik by the Indian authorities, in relation to a 2016 money laundering case against him.

India’s The Economic Times reported the warrant was issued against the preacher by Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge PP Rajvaidya, after a plea was filed by the national agency Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has claimed to identify up to 193.06 crore rupees (RM113.42 million) as criminal proceeds from the 2016 case.

Last week Dr Zakir moved a plea via his lawyer to seek up to two months’ time to appear before the court. The plea was rejected and on Monday the ED moved a fresh plea for a non-bailable warrant.

In the same year as the case, he was booked by the agency on a first information report filed by the National Investigation Agency under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Dr Zakir last visited India in 2016, where he is wanted for money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.

The fugitive Indian national is currently living in Malaysia, where he has permanent residency but was recently prohibited from public speaking due to remarks he made that were deemed offensive against the Indian and Chinese communities here.