Kota Kinabalu City Mosque, YDKMM collaborate to form first Wakaf Islamic College

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — The Kota Kinabalu City Mosque in collaboration with the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Fund Foundation (YDKMM) would be setting up an Islamic College through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed today.

The mosque chairman Datuk Abdul Jamal Tun Sakaran said this was in line with the mosque’s management plans since it was established 19 years ago in enlightening the mosque with Islamic education.

He noted that the collaboration was a continuation of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque, which has five institutions namely a kindergarten, religious elementary school, tahfiz madrasah and two special schools with 700 students, to establish an Islamic educational institution.

“Through the Islamic College, it would enhance the Islamic education and strengthen the pursuit of knowledge up to the diploma and degree level at the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque,” he told Bernama when met after the signing ceremony at the mosque today.

The MoU was signed between Abdul Jamal and YDKMM which was represented by its advisor and founder of the foundation, Fakhrullah Mawardi, and was witnessed by Ustad Abdul Somad, a regional Islamic scholar.

Meanwhile, Fakhrullah said the MoU was one of three things the foundation focused on in its cooperation with the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque and the planning to build an Islamic college was in line with the education development advocated by YDKMM since its inception in 2014.

“The building of the Islamic College at Kota Kinabalu City Mosque will be the first ‘wakaf’ college to be established in the country,” he said.

He noted that the two other areas that YDKMM focused on were social development involving the building of houses for the “asnaf” and the youth economic development.

“Through our experience in charity activities abroad, we feel that it is time to make a contribution to this country with a focus on Sabah,” Fakhrullah said. — Bernama