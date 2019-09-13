Unity Dept plans to adopt USJ 15 Vision School, says minister

P. Waytha Moorthy visits the USJ 15 Vision School complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Sept 13 — The National Unity and Integration Department plans to adopt the USJ 15 Vision School here in a move to promote national unity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said today the proposal will be submitted to Education Minister Maszlee Malik for his approval.

“I see this Vision School having the potential to strengthen relations among the pupils, teachers and parents. Although there are different mediums of instruction, the interaction and unity are very good,” he told a press conference after a visit to the school complex.

The Vision School incorporates a national school, a Chinese school and a Tamil school in separate buildings within a single compound and they share facilities such as the hall, canteen and playing field.

Waytha Moorthy spent about two hours at the complex, which houses Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dato’ Onn Jaafar, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Cina Tun Tan Cheng Lock and SJK Tamil Tun Sambanthan, and said he was impressed with the running of the school and proud of the prevailing harmony. — Bernama