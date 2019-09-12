Education Ministry: Revenue from international students expected to grow to RM15.6b

Graduates attend the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — The average expenditure of an international student in Malaysia is about RM46,000 per annum and will increase to RM88,000 per annum if family members come along too, said Education Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Mohd Ghazali Abas.

From the data, Malaysia has made an average RM7.2 billion per year from revenue sources like tuition fees, living expenses and other services during a student’s course of study here.

“Given the rising cost of education and other related costs at 10 per cent per annum, this sector is expected to generate RM15.6 billion when we hit our target of 200,000 international students by the year 2020,” he said in his keynote address at the Seminar On Internationalisation of Higher Education 2019 today.

As of March this year, the enrolment of international students in Malaysia has reached 127,583, of which 70 per cent are from private higher education institutions and the rest from public higher education institutions.

In view of this, both public and private higher education institutions are encouraged to work together to attract more international students, he said.

“By strategically synergising the internationalisation of activities, we can improve our institutional capacity in providing high quality and adequate support services to our main customer, the international student,” Mohd Ghazali said.

He said the increasing number of international students in Malaysia, especially in the higher education sector, would contribute to the country’s economic growth by having a multiplier effect with the entry of international students and academic staff. — Bernama