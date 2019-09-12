Azmin joins Bersatu’s anniversary prayer session, lone silver in sea of red

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali joins the prayer and yasin recitation event commemmorating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s third anniversary, September 12, 2019. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 12 ― PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali made an appearance at a prayer and yasin recitation event tonight commemmorating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s third anniversary, the sole Pakatan Harapan (PH) representative spotted here.

Dressed in a pair of light grey baju Melayu, Azmin struck a noticeable figure praying amid the rows of Bersatu members in red pairs at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque.

Later during the recitation, Azmin sat in the frontmost row, together with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir.

Due to his health and age, party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sat on a chair and not on the floor, next to the wall.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad sits on a chair during the prayer and yasin recitation event commemmorating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s third anniversary, September 12, 2019.

