AmpunTuanku movement on but will Permaisuri Agong return to Twitter?

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah high-fives a girl during a visit to Taman Sinar Harapan Ziyad Zolkefli in Cheras September 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysians have launched a Twitter campaign for Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to reactivate her account that she terminated due to toxic comments.

Tunku Azizah’s account is believed to have been deactivated yesterday, prompting Malaysians to quickly begin sharing the #AmpunTuanku hashtag in an apparent bid to convince the Raja Permaisuri Agong to change her mind.

The hashtag is currently trending as #1 in Malaysia while “Permaisuri Agong” is third on the same list.

“I’m coming from a state where we don’t have royals, but having them as our King & Queen is a true blessing.

“They represent the unity of this country, a symbol to unite us. Ampun Tuanku, I’m sorry you have to go through this #AmpunTuanku,” said one of the tens of thousands of tweet sent in support of Tunku Azizah.

She is believed to have come under unprovoked attack over her tweets promoting optimism, positivity and good relations prior to the deactivation of her @cheminahsayang account.

During the Merdeka Day parade, she was also criticised on Twitter for taking photographs of the event, which she later explained was done on the instructions of her husband, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

At a time of increasing racial polarisation and negativity, Tunku Azizah and Al-Sultan Abdullah have been beacons of national hope and unity.

After her coronation, Tunku Azizah spoke in defence of the country’s multiracial and multicultural diversity by pointing out that she is of mixed descent and is part Chinese.

During recent celebrations, the Agong also spoke out along with fellow Malay Rulers about the dangers of polarisation and extreme politics in the country.