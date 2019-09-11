Study: Average Malaysian needs one month's salary to afford iPhone 11 Pro

The new Apple iPhone 11 (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right) are displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino September 11, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — An average Malaysian needs a month’s wages to be able to afford the recently launched iPhone 11 Pro, priced at RM4,899 each for a model with 64GB of storage.

In comparison, an average Singaporean only needs wages from working roughly eight days, according to a study by e-commerce firm Picodi released today,

In the study, a Swiss tops the list by having to work the least at merely 4.8 days to afford it, followed by a citizen of United States (5.8 days), Luxembourg (6.7 days), and Australian (7.1 days).

At the bottom of the list, an average Mexican would need to work the most, at nearly two months or 54.2 days, before one’s wages could be used to buy the coveted gadget.

This is followed by a citizen of Montenegro (48.5 days), Russia (47 days), and Hungary (35.1 days).

Picodi’s study compares the average wage in selected countries with the announced price of an iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) in those countries, in order to count the number of working days required to buy the phone.

Picodi also added that the average wage data was taken from each country’s official ministry or statistical websites, with monthly wage divided by 21 for daily wage. 21 is the average number of workdays in a month.

The average monthly salary of a Malaysian is RM3,421.96, according to the most recent statistical data.

Last year, the average Malaysian would had to work 41.3 days to be able to cop the latest flagship iPhone model. This is based on an average salary of RM2,880 per month.

For the very first time, Apple is releasing the latest iPhone models in the local market just a week after first-wave countries such as the US, UK, Australia and Singapore.