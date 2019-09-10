Hearing of TTDI residents’ appeal over Taman Rimba Kiara project on Nov 22

The residents' bid to stop the proposed mixed development project in Taman Rimba Kiara was dismissed by the High Court in November last year. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 ― Hearing of the appeal by Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents against the dismissal of their judicial review to challenge the development of a high-rise residential project in Taman Rimba Kiara has been rescheduled to Nov 22.

The case had earlier been fixed for hearing today before a three-member panel comprising Datuk Dr Badariah Sahamid, Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal and Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin.

Counsel Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar told the media that the court wanted the parties to prepare a map marking the area prior to and after development.

Conditional planning permission and development order for the project was granted by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The residents' bid to stop the proposed mixed development project in Taman Rimba Kiara was dismissed by the High Court in November last year.

They filed the judicial application on Aug 11, 2017 through the management bodies of Trellises Apartment, Kiara Green Townhouses, Residence Condominium, TTDI Plaza Condominium, The Greens Condominium, as well as TTDI Residents Association and four TTDI residents and houseowners.

They named Kuala Lumpur mayor, Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd and Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association as respondents.

The applicants are seeking a certiorari order to quash DBKL's decision on the proposed development which included a 29-storey apartment comprising 350 units of affordable housing and eight service apartment blocks with eight storeys of podium parking space.

They insisted that the 10.08ha Taman Rimba Kiara is a public park located in TTDI and Bukit Kiara area and a green lung of Kuala Lumpur.

Lawyer B. Thangaraj represented the mayor while Tan Sri Cecil Abraham represented Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Memang Perkasa. Datuk Harpal Singh Grewal represented the Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association. ― Bernama