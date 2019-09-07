Anwar: People’s command of Bahasa Melayu could be improved further

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the ‘DNA23: Humanity and Tech’ dialogue at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in Bangi September 5, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU PAHAT, Sept 7 — The command of Bahasa Melayu among the people at both federal and state levels should be further improved.

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the command of the national language could be better in official matters such as correspondence or at conferences.

He said Bahasa Melayu should not be an issue as it is the national language adopted since the country became independent.

“I want to stress that after six decades, the question of the national language should not be a discourse, what we are emphasising is the quality of the language.

“Firstly in government policy programmes, we are reminding politicians and civil servants to ensure the proper use of the language.

“(And) if this is resolved, it would be easier on the need to master other languages such as English and Mandarin,” he told reporters after delivery a keynote address in the Nation State Seminar — Series 2 entitled Bahasa Melayu — National Identity at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, here today.

He also said the effort can succeed by having courses involving representatives of the people and civil servants.

Anwar in this regard, congratulated the Johor state government for the effort to uphold the national language through the event.

Also present at the seminar was State Education, Human Resource. Science and Technology Committee chairman, Aminolhuda Hassan. — Bernama