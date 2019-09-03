Water rationing in parts of Johor as Machap Dam dips to critical level

SPAN said affected users are advised to use water wisely and be prepared to store enough water for days. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — About 150,000 consumers in Johor will be affected by a month-long water rationing exercise starting yesterday due to the water level at the Machap Dam reaching its critical point.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said today that 149,550 consumers around Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang and North Pontian will experience alternating periods of supply and disruption until October 2.

It said Johor’s water utility company, Ranhill SAJ, was forced to implement the exercise due to prolonged hot weather and a lack of rainfall over the past two weeks.

“To ensure that clean water supply is optimised under limited resource conditions, Ranhill SAJ will arrange to supply water for 36 hours with the next 36 hours without water supply during the one month period,” said SPAN in a statement today.

In addition to the Machap Dam, SPAN said three other dams in Johor — Lebam Dam, Upper Layang Dam and Pulai Dam — are also at critical levels.

“However, water supply in the affected areas is still regulated through the pumping of raw water from the Seluyut Dam for the Lebam Dam and Upper Layang Dam and the Pontian Kecil Dam for the Pulai 2 Dam,” read the statement.

The commission assured the public that it will continue to monitor the water level situation at major water supply dams across the country and submit reports to the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry.

On Sunday, the Johor government initiated rationing after low levels at the Machap Dam affected raw water supply to the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said Simpang Renggam LRA supplied households around Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang and Northern Pontian.

SPAN said affected users are advised to use water wisely and be prepared to store enough water for days without scheduled water supply.

For more information on specific locations and supply schedules, users can find that information on the Ranhill SAJ website through the ranhillsaj.com.my link or through their Facebook page at ‘Ranhillsaj Setitis YANG Bermakna’.