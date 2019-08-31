On National Day, DPM urges Malaysians to uphold spirit of unity

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the Merdeka Month celebration at Taman Lembah Maju Flat in Ampang August 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The people should embrace the concept of Sayangi Malaysiaku and be united as a family regardless of their racial and religious backgrounds, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said as loyal citizens, the people should be best exemplified as people with honesty and integrity and who would always put the nation above all.

She said this is the foundation of the strength of a nation as well as the determinant of its success or failure as a country.

“The theme, Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih, to me means loving our multi-racial and multi- religious country. It gives the meaning that we should work on becoming the best example of Malaysians.

“Embracing the meaning of Sayangi Malaysiaku means respect and love for each other and being besides those in need but most importantly it is the attitude of mutual tolerance among us,” she said in her message in conjunction with the 62nd National Day today.

Wan Azizah said to ensure integrity as a family in this independent country, the people should reject any forms of discrimination and should instead trust each other despite coming from different backgrounds and different age groups.

“In a family, no one should be left behind. Each woman, child, senior citizen, disabled, family and citizen...are members of the Malaysia family. No one could separate us,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said: “Today, we celebrate Malaysia. Today we celebrate the people and our country’s history. Today, we appreciate our uniformed personnel who sacrifice their lives for the security of the nation.

“Today, we pledge to bring honours to Malaysia’s name in the global arena. Today, we are fortunate to be in a country called Malaysia. Malaysia...our beloved country forever,” she said. — Bernama