More than 40 excavator operators join Merdeka convoy

More than 40 excavator drivers marked Merdeka Day by organising a convoy of heavy machinery in Jitra, August 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

JITRA, Aug 31 — Not to be left behind in the National Day celebrations today, more than 40 excavator drivers here marked the occasion by organising a convoy of the heavy machinery.

Through the Merdeka Convoy Programme, all the drivers decorated their excavators with state flags and went on a 10-kilometre journey from Langgar, Alor Setar to Taman Sri Aman here.

Kedah Excavator Operators Association chairman Khairul Hafizi Abdullah said the programme was held to foster the patriotic spirit especially on National Day.

“This is a great platform for us to show our patriotism and get to know each other. We also want to invite people to embrace independence day with joy and gratitude.

“My hope is that all involved will be united during this historic day even though some may not know one another and come from different backgrounds,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, the programme’s organiser Azizi Ahmad Shukri, 32, said although it was difficult to organise the event given the number of riders involved, it went smoothly without disturbing other road users.

“We were meticulous in our planning and chose routes that were not so busy because we did not want to interrupt the traffic flow. Thankfully our plans worked and many participants were present today.

Azizi said he planned to make it an annual programme and involve more participants including truck drivers for the celebration next year. — Bernama