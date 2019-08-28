Prove Najib knew of doctored documents as Jho Low’s alter ego, Shafee tells prosecutors

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah makes a call at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex August 19, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has challenged the prosecution to prove that Datuk Seri Najib Razak had allegedly doctored documents and acted in cahoots with Low Taek Jho to siphon funds from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The lawyer for the former prime minister told the press after the 1MDB trial that had adjourned for the day, that he maintains that his client has been “misled” by the fugitive financier better known as Jho Low.

“Jho Low has misled many people, the banks, 1MDB, even when 1MDB was TIA,’’ he said referring to the Temasik Investment Authority, an investment arm of Terengganu that was 1MDB’s precursor.

Shafee also challenged the prosecution to prove that Jho Low is a Najib’s alter ego.

“To say that my client is the alter ego, I want to see them prove it,’’ he said.

Shafee also stated that his client had “honestly” believed that monies transfers into his personal accounts had come from the Saudi royal family.

“My client believed honestly that it came from the Saudi king because he met the Saudi king and there was that promise of one billion and money did come into his account.

“So that is our defence, we always said that and it’s not a secret,’’ he said.

“Whether the documents were fabricated or not you prove it and even if you prove it you have to prove that I know that it is fabricated.

“I don’t care Jho Low knows, do I know? Only then you can hang me,’’ said Shafee, referring to his client, Najib.

Earlier today, in the opening statement by the prosecution, they alleged that Jho Low is the alter ego of Najib and that the two men had fabricated documents to show the billions of ringgit channelled into the latter’s account were from an Arab donor.