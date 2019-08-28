Najib’s 1MDB trial ends after four hours for first day

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The first day of the much-anticipated 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is adjourned to tomorrow morning.

Today’s hearing, which began at 9.34am, saw four witnesses called to the stand, and was stopped at 1.45pm.

Two of the three prosecution witnesses who testified today were from the Prime Minister’s Office: senior division secretary Datuk Farizah Ahmad and Finance Department accountant P. Natasha Rahimah Haryati Mohamad,

The third was administrative officer Farah Nurdiana Azhar for the Parliamentary Affairs Department and the last was the former director of ORBS Solution Sdn Bhd Noorhaina Hirawani Mohd Noor.

Najib will return to the dock tomorrow morning. The prosecution is expected to call up two more witnesses.

Najib faces four counts of alleged abuse of power under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 in relation to the alleged misappropriation of RM2,282,937,678.41.

Najib has been charged with 21 money laundering charges, including having dealt with illicit funds or money that are proceeds from unlawful activities.