Cops looking for important witness in Che Amri case

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Police are looking for a man said to be an important witness in a case currently being investigated under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

In a statement, authorities say the individual in question is one Saiful Bahari Abdul Aziz, aged 41 years old.

“People with any information on this person are asked to contact Inspector Wan Ahmad Zakiman Wan Ismail at 013-7117025,” the statement read.

Back in April, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that Saiful, considered a key witness in the disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat, is not a policeman.

Back then, the police described Saiful as a civilian working with the police, who has since resigned from his job.