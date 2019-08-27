Fire Dept conducts SAR for Korean woman lost in Batu Ferringhi Hill

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has conducted a search and rescue operation for a Korean woman who is believed to be lost on a hillside on Pantai Miami, Batu Feringghi Road tonight.

Initial information from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said a female friend of the missing woman made an emergency call at about 7.45pm saying the victim got lost on her way down the hill.

“As soon as the fire department received information on the matter, we proceeded to the location and conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation. According to the female friend, the victim was alone and her cell phone battery was also exhausted,” a department spokesman said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been determined and the spokesman said 50 officers and firefighters, police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) were involved in the SAR operation.

He said those involved had been split into several groups to look for the victim and the operation would continue until the victim was found. — Bernama