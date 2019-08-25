Malay Mail

‘This does not heal!’: Ambiga slams Syed Saddiq for hosting Zakir Naik

Published 1 hour ago on 25 August 2019

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured with controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik at a recent dinner. — Picture via Facebook
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Human rights activist Datuk  Ambiga Sreenevasan has chided  Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for hosting televangelist Dr Zakir Naik, merely days after asking for his deportation.

The prominent lawyer also called the first-term minister’s statement for Malaysians to “move on” after Dr Zakir’s so-called apology as a mere capitulation.

“This does not heal! Your first instincts were right. This is a capitulation by you so we don’t need the drivel about apologies et cetera.

“It’s insulting. You’re one of my favourite ministers and this is dissapointing,” Ambiga wrote on Twitter.

Syed Saddiq yesterday said that Malaysians must now move on instead of fixating over Dr Zakir Naik’s controversial remarks.

This comes barely a week after Syed Saddiq himself had called for the fugitive preacher to be deported over his alleged inflammatory speeches.

 

 

Photos of Syed Saddiq having dinner with Dr Zakir was also posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Syed Saddiq’s posts were published even as the police have barred Dr Zakir from making any speech in Malaysia, even on social media, while the fugitive preacher is being investigated over his remarks.

Previously, Malaysia’s youngest minister had joined the ranks of his Cabinet colleagues including Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister A. Xavier Jayakumar, demanding Dr Zakir’s deportation.

Dr Zakir had in a speech in Kelantan allegedly accused Malaysian Hindus of being more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and allegedly said the ethnic Chinese “guests” here, should go back, after calls for him to be deported.

