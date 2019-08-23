Take leave? Perak exco Paul Yong insists did nothing wrong, will continue working

Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at the Sessions Court in Ipoh August 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 23 — Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong who was charged with raping an Indonesian woman today has insisted he does not need to take leave from his official duties despite the mentri besar advising him to do so.

The DAP lawmaker said there is no reason for him to go on leave as he has not been found guilty.

“Of course I will,” he told reporters at the courthouse here after he was charged this morning when asked if he would continue working even though Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had last night urged him to apply for garden leave.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. Why I need to take leave?

“All this while I have been saying that I’m not a criminal. No matter whoever they are, before being sentenced to judgment by the court, they are not criminals,” Yong said.

“I’m still the exco and the assemblyman. I represent the people. I’m not sentenced to any punishment. I will continue my job and provide my service for the people as they gave me the mandate,” he added.

MORE TO COME