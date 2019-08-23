Cops rubbish rumours of riots in Brickfields’ Little India

Brickfields police district acting chief Supt Arifai Tarawe advised the public not to be taken in by or spread fake news. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The police have rubbished rumours going around on social media that riots will take place in Little India, Brickfields here today and tomorrow.

Brickfields police district acting chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said the public need not fear of such a thing happening and that the situation there is safe and under control.

“The public is advised not to easily believe or spread fake news that can cause anxiety in society,” he said in a statement here today.

He stressed that the police would go after anyone who broke the law.

Yesterday, in a statement, the police had said that they received a notice from the organiser of the ‘Say No to Zakir Naik, Equal Rights to Indians and Other Races’ rally scheduled to be held at the ‘Water Fountain Little India’, Brickfields, at 2pm tomorrow.

The statement said the police had asked the organiser not to proceed with the rally because the notice was not complete. — Bernama