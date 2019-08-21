Police nab two men, seize drugs worth over RM700,000

Police arrested two men suspected of drug trafficking at karaoke centres and seized various types of drugs worth RM701,226 in two separate raids in Setia Alam and Petaling Jaya on Sunday and Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — Police arrested two men suspected of drug trafficking at karaoke centres and seized various types of drugs worth RM701,226 in two separate raids in Setia Alam and Petaling Jaya on Sunday and Monday.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Abdul Rashid Abdul Wahab said in the first raid at about 4 am in a condominium unit in Setia Alam on Sunday, a 42-year-old local man was arrested and drugs worth RM463,420 that were in his possession were also seized.

He said the arrest of the suspect, a Grab driver was made following a raid at a karaoke centre in Batu Tiga Lama, Klang at about 12.30 am. Interrogation of a male customer and two female employees who were detained led to the arrest of the suspect.

“During the raid on the suspect’s home, police found three plastic packages containing 550 pink ecstasy pills and three plastic packages containing 650 green ecstasy pills in a bag he was holding,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Further examination of the suspect’s home found 800 erimin 5 pills stored in a rucksack in addition to 9,000 pink ecstasy pills, 4,014 green ecstasy pills and a plastic bag containing 500 grammes of suspected ketamine stored in a paper bag.

He said apart from the various drugs, a Perodua Bezza car, RM1,012 cash and two mobile phones belonging to the suspect were also seized and the man, who had no previous criminal record, was remanded until Saturday to facilitate investigations.

Ab Rashid said in a second raid around 6.30 pm on Monday at an apartment unit in Petaling Jaya, police arrested a 39-year-old local man for suspected drug trafficking at a karaoke centre over the past few months.

He said further examination of the unemployed suspect’s rented house and his Toyota Camry car found various types of drugs worth RM237,806, suspected for sale.

“Police seized 85 plastic packets containing lumps of dried leaves suspected to be ganja, 1,376 ecstasy pills, six plastic containers containing crystal lumps suspected to be syabu, 33 plastic packages believed to contain ecstasy powder and 470 Erimin 5 pills.

“In the suspect’s car was found a paper bag containing 40 small packets of ganja weighing 235gm and a plastic packet containing syabu weighing 100gm,” he said, adding that the suspect had no previous criminal record.

Police also seized RM2,000 in cash and a gold chain worth RM6,300 belonging to the suspect and the man had been remanded until next Monday to facilitate investigations, Ab Rashid said. — Bernama