Murder charge awaits driver in fatal Bangi road rage case

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder at the Kajang Court. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A 41-year-old man is expected to be charged with murder over the death of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir following an argument on the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect will be presented to the Magistrates Court for the charge tomorrow.

“The suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder at the Kajang Court around 9am,” he said.

Deputy Selangor police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab confirmed that prosecutors have given the go-ahead for the indictment.

In the incident on August 10, Syed Muhammad Danial died following an altercation with the driver of another car at Kilometre 239 of the NSE near the Bandar Baru Bangi exit.

Police arrested the driver of the other car and the latter’s wife to help in the investigations.

The wife was later released on August 17 but the suspect was remanded and remains in police custody.