Social media user who claimed Nora Quoirin raped by Orang Asli charged in court

A woman walks past a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — A marketing officer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here over a charge of making insulting statements in connection with 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin’s death last week.

Muhammad Zikri Ibrahim, 29, recorded his plea when the charge was read to him in front of Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat.

He is accused of using the Twitter application, via the account ‘Zikri Armstrong’, of committing intentional insult against the Orang Asli community with the intent of provoking a breach of the peace at 8.30pm on August 14.

Clad in blue jeans and blue tee-shirt, Muhammad Zikri was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim asked for a RM10,000 bail to be imposed, but the accused, represented by lawyer Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Salleh, pleaded for a lower amount on the grounds that his client was about to get married in December.

The court then set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed September 19 for mention.

The media had reported before this of a Twitter posting that went viral, allegedly from the account of one ‘Zikri Armstrong’, about the death of Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing for 10 days in the jungles surrounding an eco-resort in Pantai Hills, Negri Sembilan, before being found dead.

On August 16, police detained a man allegedly responsible for the posting when he presented himself at the Seremban district police headquarters to record his statement. — Bernama