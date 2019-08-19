Massive haul of ketamine, cocaine with street value of RM600m seized in Puncak Alam

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Md Asri A. Wahab said the raid was carried out by the Customs Department. — AFP file pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — Police today confirmed a seizure of drugs worth hundreds of millions had taken place in a raid at a premise at the Alam Jaya Trade Centre in Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, here today.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Md Asri A. Wahab said the raid was carried out by the Customs Department.

“The confiscation and investigation were carried out by the Customs, so we can only confirm a police report has been made at Jeram Police Station, Kuala Selangor in connection with this seizure,” he said in a statement here.

It was learned that during the raid, the Customs had found 11 white sacks containing white powder suspected to be 500kg of ketamine.

Also seized in the raid were 23,230 slabs of white powder believed to be cocaine weighing approximately 3,230kg.

In total, the seizures were estimated to be worth RM676 million.

Meanwhile, a Customs Department spokesman when contacted declined to comment on the drugs discovery and informed that a press conference would be held tomorrow on the case. — Bernama