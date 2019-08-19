MA63: Seven issues resolved, 14 need further discussion, says PM’s office

The Special Cabinet Committee to Review the Malaysia Agreement has directed Taskforce MA6) to prepare a final report before August 31 to be tabled at the next meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — As of July 23, seven issues concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 had received joint agreement while 14 issues still required further discussions and expected to be resolved before August 31, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office today.

The Special Cabinet Committee to Review the Malaysia Agreement had directed the Special Task Force Team on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (Taskforce MA63) to prepare a final report before August 31 to be tabled at the next meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee.

The decisions were achieved at a Special Cabinet Committee Meeting on July 23 and attended by 23 committee members comprising federal Cabinet ministers, Sarawak chief minister, Sabah chief minister and senior officials from the federal government, as well as Sarawak and Sabah governments.

The seven issues that have received joint agreement are:

Export duty claims on logging exports and forest products

it was agreed that this matter be considered as resolved by the federal government and the Sabah state government at the Steering Committee Meeting Number 2/2019 following the agreement on the delegation of power to the Sabah Forestry Department had been given since June 1, 2017

Gas distribution and regulatory powers on electricity and gas

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs agreed to hand over regulatory powers on gas in Sarawak according to the Distribution Gas Ordinance (DGO) Sarawak 2016. While the Sabah State Government agreed to carry out Due Diligence before handing over gas and electricity regulatory powers. — Bernama

MORE TO COME