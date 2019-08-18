Francissca Peter calls artists to stand united in condemning racial attacks

Francissca Peter has urged fellow Malaysian artists to unite against controversial remarks made about the Chinese and Indian community in the country. — Picture via Facebook/Francissca Peter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Evergreen singer Francissca Peter, whose patriotic-themed song Setia was once popular during the 1980s, has urged fellow Malaysian artists to unite against controversial remarks made about the Chinese and Indian community in the country.

Affectionately known as Fran, she expressed disappointment on her Facebook page over those who questioned and insulted Malaysian culture and the rights of the country’s citizens.

“It saddens me deeply that a non-Malaysian is allowed to freely condemn and incite sheer hatred towards Chinese and Indian Malaysians.

“Coming from a mixed cultural background, Chinese and Indian, both my parents were born in Malaysia, and were deeply patriotic towards our country,” she said in her Facebook post today.

Fran also called for Malaysian artists to speak out against any person who questions and insults the country’s beliefs, cultures and rights as equal citizens and those who wish to destroy the social fabric of Malaysia by dividing its people and inciting hate against each other.

“As Malaysian artists, it is indeed difficult to stay apolitical and focus solely on our music.

“(But) in these trying times, I cannot stay silent and accept these accusations of disloyalty, racism and religious bigotry towards my country and our citizens.

“When outsiders and hateful, divisive persons come into your house and condemn your family, they are not just condemning me but my parents and grandparents who were Malaysians through and through, including all my fellow Chinese and Indian Malaysians and their ancestors, too,” she said.

Fran added there was a need to acknowledge that many honest and hardworking Malaysians from all racial and religious backgrounds contributed to the development of the country.

“This is our home and we are the Rakyat — Orang Asal, ethnic indigenous groups from Sabah and Sarawak, Malays, Chinese, Indians and etc.

“We are all Malaysians. We will strive to unite in multiplicity as we have always done and been. Let no one destroy that!”

Fran is believed to be referring to controversial India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik who recently courted flak when he questioned the loyalty of Malaysian Hindus to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and was later quoted as labeling the Chinese community “old guests” in the country.

Police have since summoned Dr Zakir to have his statement recorded as a result of more than 100 police reports were lodged against him.

He is expected to be called in again on Monday.

He is also wanted for corruption charges and is currently seeking refuge in the country as the Malaysian government had declined India’s extradition requests.