Haze worsens in Sri Aman, Miri

According to Department of Environment data, the Air Pollutants Index (API) reading for Sri Aman at 10am was 241 (very unhealthy air quality) while for Miri it was 220 (same as Sri Aman). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Aug 17 — After a respite, the haze has worsened again in Sri Aman and Miri in Sarawak.

According to Department of Environment data, the Air Pollutants Index (API) reading for Sri Aman at 10am was 241 (very unhealthy air quality) while for Miri it was 220 (same as Sri Aman).

The readings were 76 and 67 respectively (moderate air quality) at midnight.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department received 17 more reports on bush fires in the state as at 8 am today, bringing the total to 494 cases from Aug 1.

In a statement here today, the department said in total, 1,391.73 acres were affected, as well as two houses, one each in Kampung Sangki, Simunjan and Kampung Sedi in Pulau Bruit.

“On average, the department responds to 30 cases of bush fires every day and for today, Kuching recorded the highest number at eight cases followed by Miri (four ) and Betong (three),” said the statement. ― Bernama