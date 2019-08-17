Entrepreneur Development minister urges B40 households to venture into bird’s nest industry

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof calls on B40 households to venture into the edible bird’s nest industry. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Aug 17 ― The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development encourages B40 (lower income bracket) households to venture into the edible bird’s nest industry to raise their income.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said they could make between RM1,500 and RM2,000 a week.

He said his ministry was willing to support households keen to take up the venture by providing various incentives and training.

He was speaking to reporters after launching Kelantan Bersatu’s Entrepreneur Development Programme here last night.

Also present was TEKUN Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor.

There is a ready export market for quality bird’s nests in China. ― Bernama