Seven hours on, post-mortem on Nora Quoirin’s body still ongoing (VIDEO)

Negri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Che Zakaria Othman briefs reporters during a media conference at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban August 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — The post-mortem on Nora Quoirin, 15, whose body was found in a jungle near The Dusun resort yesterday is still ongoing at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

The medical examination started at 10am after a senior pathologist from Hospital Kuala Lumpur arrived to perform the post-mortem.

Negri Sembilan police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the pathologist and his team will still need a few more hours before they can complete the autopsy.

“The post-mortem is not over yet and is still ongoing

“We will get back to the press at 8pm,” he told reporters here.

About 100 media personnel, including foreign journalists, have been gathered here at the hospital since early this morning.

The senior pathologist is being assisted by other medical examiners from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

A team of four personnel from the Chemistry Department was also seen entering the hospital at 9.28am.

Separately, a team of police officers from the United Kingdom and Ireland was spotted around the search area.

Lawyer Sankara N. Nair earlier today said that he would independently contact Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas for an inquest into Nora's death if the post-mortem examination provides evidence to support this.

The lawyer representing the teen’s family here said they were awaiting the results of the ongoing medical examination before deciding the next course of action.

Sankara said the family was distraught after they confirmed the body discovered yesterday was that of their 15-year-old daughter with special needs who had gone missing on August 4.

When asked why he was only engaged now after the discovery of the body, the lawyer clarified that he has been retained from the day after the teen disappeared.

The Quoirin family separately issued a statement thanking authorities and search-and-rescue operatives for their efforts in locating their daughter but said they were heartbroken by her death.

The teen’s body was discovered yesterday just 2km from the resort, in an area that police said was previously covered by searchers.

The police from Malaysia, the UK and Ireland are standing by in case the post-mortem results in findings of foul play.