Negri Sembilan govt conveys condolences to Nora Quoirin’s family

Nora’s mother, Meabh Quoirin (centre) with her husband, Sebastian Quoirin (left) at the Pantai police station making the announcement. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — The Negri Sembilan government today conveyed its condolences to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, the 15-year-old Franco-Irish girl who was found dead yesterday near here after having gone missing for 10 days.

“We also mourn her loss because she and her family were guests in our state. We are deeply saddened by what happened and hope that her family will be strong.

“We hope that this will be the first and last such incident in Negri Sembilan and Malaysia. We hope this will not happen again,” said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun after chairing the weekly meeting of the state executive council.

Nora Anne, a special needs child, went missing on August 4 after her family had checked in to the resort a day earlier for a two-week holiday.

Her nude body was found yesterday about 2km from the resort.

Pathologists from Kuala Lumpur conducted an autopsy today on the body of Nora Anne at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here. — Bernama