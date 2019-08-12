Man held in connection with fires at two mosques in Kedah

Police have arrested a man to assist in investigations into fire incidents at two mosques near Pendang this morning. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 12 — Police have arrested a man to assist in investigations into fire incidents at two mosques near Pendang this morning.

Pendang district police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said the 26-year-old suspect was believed to torched the carpet at the praying area of the Kampung Rambai and Pendang mosques at about 5 am.

He was arrested at about noon today.

He said the Imam of Masjid Kampung Rambai, Ismail Yahya, 33, found out about the incident at 5.30 am and lodged a report at the Pendang district police headquarters.

Both fires were put out by worshippers before firefighters arrived, he told Bernama.

He said police are looking for another suspect because witnesses said two men were seen arriving on a motorcycle before entering the mosques at that time.

The closed-circuit TV of Masjid Pendang was not working while there was no CCTV at Masjid Kampung Rambai, he added.

Arriz said police have called forensic experts to conduct investigations at the scene. — Bernama