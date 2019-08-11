Mukhriz: Over 1,000 homes damaged in Kedah storm

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the storm on Friday which swept through the northern region damaged 1,358 houses in Kedah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JITRA, Aug 11 — The storm on Friday which swept through the northern region damaged 1,358 houses in Kedah, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said Kuala Muda district was most affected with 400 houses damaged followed by Kota Setar with 200 houses.

He said the state government provide assistance to help the affected residents to repair their damaged houses.

The state will also have to discuss with the federal government and assess the damage before channeling aid to the affected families, added Mukhriz.

He said that from an observation on the extent of the damage, it may not be be sufficient to carry out repairs with RM1,000 or RM2,000.

It was not just the replacement of zinc sheets for the roofs but also the decaying wooden frames that would incur additional costs, Mukhriz told reporters after the sacrificial ritual programme at Masjid Pida 3 in Jerlun, near here today.

He added however, that a cash aid of RM300 had already been disbursed to the affected residents and the Social Welfare Department had also reached out to offer the necessary assistance to them, earlier.

Thirty-nine individuals received treatment at government hospitals in the state for various injuries sustained in the storm which saw a 27-year-old female motorcyclist killed in the Kubang Pasu district. — Bernama