Thick mist, cloudy skies as search for missing Irish teen enters Day 7

Members of a rescue team continue to search for the missing 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near The Dusun resort in Seremban August 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 10 — One week ago, 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager, Nora Anne Quoirin went missing from a resort here and the search and rescue operation (SAR) team which also consist the special forces unit of the Royal Malaysian Police, the VAT 69 commandos, are still desperately searching for her.

A check by Bernama this morning found that the operation area was covered with thick mist hovering over the area which is surrounded by dense hilly forests close to the Mount Berembun.

For the past week, the change in weather conditions was quite unpredictable as there were heavy rain in the past two days which led to cloudy overcast skies until noon.

The wet weather caused the ground to become wet, slippery and muddy which is big challenge to SAR team members.

From as early as 7am, journalists from local and international media have been gathering at the area to get the latest news on the search operations.

Meanwhile, security assets were seen transporting SAR personnel into the search vicinity as early as 7 am. The operation continues until 4 am on the next morning every day.

As of yesterday, the number of SAR personnel has been steadily increased to 261 and would be further strengthened with the involvement of a VAT 69 commando team and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

Besides police, the SAR operation also involves personnel from the General Operations Force (PGA) 4th Battalion, Senoi Praaq unit from the PGA 3rd Battalion, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the state Forestry Department.

The Irish teenager with learning disability arrived with her family on Saturday, Aug 3rd, for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai, Seremban.

She was discovered missing from her room at 8am on the following day. — Bernama