Met Dept forecasts heavy thunderstorms across north peninsula this afternoon

Strong winds and thunderstorm which began at 8pm had caused damage to business premises and private properties and uprooted trees in numerous locations in Langkawi. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Heavy thunderstorms are expected across the northern states of peninsular Malaysia this afternoon, following massive rain and strong winds that lashed Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak last night.

The Meteorological Department also predicts thunderstorms in parts of Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu.

In east Malaysia, parts of Pantai Barat, Pedalaman, and Sandakan in Sabah will also experience thunderstorms. Moderate rainfall will occur in parts of Perlis, and parts of the interior in Perak.

The weather is expected to clear up later in the evening and night for the most part, with moderate rainfall occurring in Pedalaman and Sandakan in Sabah.

Temperature throughout the day nationwide is expected to be at least 24°C, reaching up to a maximum of 33°C.

Starting from 8pm yesterday, heavy thunderstorms uprooted trees, fell electric poles, blew off zinc roofs and damaged residential and commercial properties in Kedah, Penang, and Perlis.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob confirmed the death one person in the state.

Marziah Che Omar, 27, from Taman Bersatu, was killed after being run over by a car after being thrown off her motorcycle onto the road when a zinc sheet struck her in front of Sharifah Fatimah Mosque in Jitra.