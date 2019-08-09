Five members of same family face death penalty for drug trafficking in Melaka

Five members of a family and a male family friend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in more than 9kg of drugs into the country last month. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Aug 9 — Five members of a family and a male family friend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in more than 9kg of drugs into the country last month.

They were Jeffrey Koh Hong Lam, 51, his wife Ee Bee Teng, 49, their son Koh Kiat Kuan, 23, daughters Koh Qian Yi, 19, and Koh Qian Yun, 25, and the family friend, Goh Eng Meng, 46.

However, no plea was recorded from all of them after the charge was read out before Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee.

The six of them were jointly charged with trafficking in 9,755g of ketamine found in a car boot in front of a house in Taman Cheng Setia here at 6.10pm on July 26.

Meanwhile, in another court, before Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim, Jeffrey and Goh were jointly charged with two counts of trafficking in 600g of ketamine and 590g of methamphetamine at the same house and at the same time and day.

No plea was also recorded from them.

They all face the death sentence if found guilty as charged.

Both courts set October 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Hanis Najwa Nazari and Intan Lyiana Zainal Abidin prosecuted while lawyer Andrew Lourdes represented all the accused. — Bernama