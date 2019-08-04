PM: Malaysia proud of Tabung Haji's achievements

Dr Mahathir said that he hoped that TH would continue to be committed to improve the level of its services. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

SEPANG, Aug 4 — Malaysia is proud to receive praise and recognition from the government of Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries over the achievements of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) which has managed Malaysian Muslims’ Haj pilgrimage well, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking at the sending off ceremony for a batch of Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land for this year’s Haj season at the TH Complex Sepang here today, Dr Mahathir said that he hoped that TH would continue to be committed to improve the level of its services.

“This is good in terms of TH’s pilgrimage management, savings and investments so that it will remain in a good position and to be an example to other Muslim countries,” he added.

Dr Mahathir explained that Malaysian pilgrims were among the most fortunate compared to pilgrims from other countries.

The services and pilgrimage matters were more organised as everything was managed from beginning to end by TH, he said.

Dr Mahathir also urged Malaysian pilgrims to adhere to all the health advice and guidelines recommended by TH and the Ministry of Health to maintain good health in order to perform their religious obligations properly.

“While in the Holy Land, pray for our country’s peace and prosperity.

“Only with peace can we all perform our religious obligations as by almighty Allah without any worry or fear,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said he understood that more than 90 per cent of Malaysian pilgrims had already arrived in Mecca with only a few flights remaining.

At the event, 483 pilgrims gathered for their departure to Holy Land later today. — Bernama