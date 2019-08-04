Malaysians seek removal of PKR senator suggesting protection for men from being ‘seduced’ into rape

Mohamad Imran last Thursday apologised for proposing the law after his controversial suggestion triggered backlash from both sides of the aisle. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — An online petition demanding PKR senator Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid resign or sack over his proposal for a law to “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crimes has gained over 11,000 signatures today.

The petition was started last Thursday by one Mujahidin Zulkifli who said Mohamad Imran’s suggestion in the Dewa Negara was a form of victim blaming and goes against any ethical logic and social norms.

“If men can be protected from committing sexual offences against women and children, and get away by blaming the victims on they wear or how they behave, women and children will never sleep peacefully again.

“Such proposal shows how sick the mind of the Senator is, and such sick-minded people don’t belong in the country, let alone to be involved in the process of law-making as a Senator in Dewan Negara.

“He must resign or be sacked!” the petition read.

The petition aims to secure 15,000 signatures and has over 11,000 this morning.

Several signatories to the petition voiced similar concerns against Mohamad Imran as well.

“I am signing because his proposal is a true reflection of his character and moral standing and it does not suit the New Malaysia which we voted in which is clean, righteous and just,” David Liew said in the comments section of the online petition.

“This kind of mentality has no place in the New Malaysia we are trying to build. For someone in such a position to say things like what he said has negative influence on society as a whole,” said Prakash Rasagopal.

“I am signing this petition because I don’t want this moron to represent the new Malaysia. This is second time publicly he made chauvinist statement. At this time the wrong interpretation and practice of Islam gaining foothold this fellow must be kicked out,” said Muhammad Abdullah.

Reese Jalaini said: “Its blasphemy. Apologists and enablers like him do not deserve a place in the politics’ scene only for him to misuse his power to save rapists, molesters, paedophiles and incestors [sic].”

Mohamad Imran last Thursday apologised for proposing such law after his controversial suggestion triggered backlash from both sides of the aisle.

The PKR senator claimed his intentions were sincere and that he did not expect it would be seen as a grave mistake that was offensive to women and insulting to men.

While debating the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 a day earlier, the retired admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can seduce them into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molest, and watching pornography as examples.