Hari Raya Aidiladha falls on August 11

Volunteers prepare meat to be given away at a mosque in Penang on Hari Raya Haji, September 24, 2015. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on Sunday, August 11, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said in a statement today.

“In fulfilling the proclamation by Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after getting consent of His Highness the Rulers, Malaysia has declared that the date for Hari Raya Aidiladha for the states in Malaysia has been fixed for Sunday, August 11, 2019,” according to the statement.

The announcement was also carried by local television and broadcasting stations.