Gender sensitisation lessons a must, DPM says after PKR senator moots anti-seduction law

Wan Azizah said blaming a woman for a crime due to the way she talks or dresses is wrong. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid’s proposal for an anti-seduction law to “protect” men from committing sexual crimes against women proves the need for gender sensitisation through education, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today despite his apology and retraction.

The deputy prime minister said her PKR party colleague’s remarks showed the urgency to address the victim-blaming tendency prevalent among the public, and even among lawmakers.

“Even though Mohamad Imran has apologised and retracted his statement, I am of the opinion that gender sensitisation sessions should be conducted, especially for elected and appointed representatives, so that the causes and consequences of violence against women can be better understood together,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is also of the PKR advisory council.

She said she was shocked to read Imran’s remarks delivered in the senate yesterday, and noted that he has since apologised and retracted his proposal after backlash.

She added that political leaders, both elected and appointed representatives, must play a role in ensuring both women and men are constantly protected from sexual violence.

“Blaming a woman for a crime due to the way she talks or dresses is wrong,” she said in a statement.

Blaming women for men’s bad behaviour is also unacceptable, she added.

“Both men and women have a role to play in developing Malaysia. Statements such as these have no place in Malaysia Baharu,” Dr Wan Azizah said.