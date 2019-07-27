After Dr M’s national car help offer, Turkey displays own Onuk supercar

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad looks at the Onuk Sazan at the Sabiha Gocken Airport Istanbul, July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISTANBUL, July 27 — Turkey’s automotive manufacturer Onuk showed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today two of its sports cars, with an offer to collaborate with Malaysia in the automotive field.

Two of its sports cars, the supercar Onuk Sazan and the Onuk S56/G, were shown to the prime minister as he was about to leave home for Malaysia in the Sabiha Gokcen Airport here.

“They look capable. Actually I’ve already known about this for long,” he told reporters, referring to Turkey’s capabilities to produce supercars.

“But I did not follow up on this. When I found out about it I was not prime minister anymore,” he added, referring to his previous term.

“They are ready to collaborate with us, not only on sports cars, but other cars as well.”

