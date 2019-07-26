Thanks for cleaning up our Penang office, JPJ chief tells MACC after mass prosecution

Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) today thanked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for nabbing its rogue officers and cracking a lorry protection syndicate in Penang.

Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid, director-general of the department better known by its Malay initials JPJ, was referring to the collective 27 officers from its Penang office together with those from the now-defunct Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD,) who were charged with bribery in three separate waves this week.

“With the action taken by MACC in Penang, first and foremost we are thankful to MACC for cleaning up the situation as we do not know what was happening there,” he said in a press conference at the Ministry of Transport here.

